Waterloo man cited after rolling his vehicle on Highway 218

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man was cited for failure to maintain control and for not having a driver’s license after officials said he rolled his vehicle on Highway 218 south of Waverly.

Officials responded to the accident at around 3:16 p.m. on Tuesday, but when they arrived, the driver was not at the scene.

Witnesses told officials the driver and passenger were picked up by another vehicle and traveled south on Highway 218.

Deputies said the driver and passenger, of the Silver 2000 Honda CRV that rolled, were later found in Waterloo.

A news release said the driver, Victor Matute, 49, had lost control after driving onto the shoulder of the highway. The vehicle went into the median, rolled once, and came to rest on its wheels.

Matute and his passenger were not injured in the incident.

