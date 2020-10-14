Advertisement

Sunshine Mills expands pet rood recall

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(WVLT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunshine Mills is expanding a recent voluntary recall to include several more dog food products.

The company said the products were made with elevated levels of a naturally occurring mold by-product called Aflatoxin at levels above the FDA’s action levels.

Aflatoxin can be harmful to animals if consumed in large amounts.

There are no reports of pets getting sick so far.

The company’s recall announcement said symptoms include sluggishness or lethargy, reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, diarrhea, and in some cases, death. Any pets experiencing these symptoms should be taken to see a veterinarian.

The affected products were produced between April 3rd and April 5th of this year.

See the full list of products here.

The original recall was issued on September 2.

