Sunken car pulled from Mississippi River three years after discovery

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle that was discovered in the Mississippi River by a person fishing in 2017 was removed from the water on Wednesday.

The vehicle, which appeared to be an older-model four-door sedan, was lifted onto a boat ramp near the U.S. Highway 18 bridge during the afternoon. Divers had to go 18 feet underwater to reach the car, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said.

No sign of human remains was found in the car. An official said that a title registration dating to 2007 was located. Officials have not released any additional information about the vehicle.

At the time of its discovery in August 2017, the sheriff’s office had no information on how it might have ended up in the river.

An attempt to reach the vehicle in November 2017, in coordination with the La Crosse County, Wisconsin, Dive Unit, was unsuccessful. Officials were able to get to the vehicle now due to low water levels and slower currents in the Mississippi River at that location.

Autoplay Caption

Anybody with information on the vehicle, or how it may have ended up in the river, can call the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.