South Slope awarded over $5 million grant to expand rural broadband

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving an eastern Iowa company more than $5 million to expand broadband service in rural areas.

The investment is part of the USDA’s ReConnect Program. South Slope Cooperative Telephone Company, based out of North Liberty won the $5.4 million dollar award. The funding will be a 50-50 split of loans and grants. The money will expand broadband services to an area including more than 760 households in Iowa and Johnson Counties.

Bill Northey, with the USDA, said adding connections to rural areas can be expensive.

“We have farms that are down the road from each other, businesses that are a little ways away, it’s not inexpensive to deliver broadband," Northey said. "But in some parts of the country, customers are even farther apart and so it’s hard. So I think it’s gonna be a combination of wire, maybe wireless systems, other kinds of things. It definitely takes the kind of investment.”

Officials said they gave 31 awards out of 172 applications for this year’s program.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

