President Trump to award Dan Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom

Wrestling legend is promoting his second book.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Hawkeyes' legend Dan Gable will receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump.

Gable received a written letter from the president stating he will be the first athlete and coach from the sport of wrestling to receive this medal.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom recognizes individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the country’s national interests or culture.

This comes after a request made by the Congressional Wrestling Caucus on Gable’s behalf.

Gable, who studied at Iowa State University, became a two-time national champion. He later went on to become an Olympic gold medalist in 1972.

Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted that Trump is expected to announce the award for Gable at Wednesday’s rally in Des Moines.

Gable will be at the event.

