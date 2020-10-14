President Trump holding campaign rally in Des Moines Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - President Trump will be in Iowa for a campaign rally in Des Moines.

This will be his third campaign rally since testing negative for coronavirus.

The White House Coronavirus task force says central Iowa gatherings should be limited to 25 people, but that rule may not be followed at the rally.

The Task Force’s latest report from October 4th rules the Des Moines area and Polk County as being in a yellow-zone for virus transmission.

The president got back to campaigning this week with multiple rallies, all with no social distancing and few masks in sight.

Tuesday night President Trump spoke in Pennsylvania where he threw masks into the crowd for supporters.

He told supporters he’s feeling great and his treatments at Walter Reed hospital made him feel like Superman.

The President’s rally in Iowa is set to start Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Des Moines International Airport.

