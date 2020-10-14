Advertisement

President Trump holding campaign rally in Des Moines Wednesday night

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - President Trump will be in Iowa for a campaign rally in Des Moines.

This will be his third campaign rally since testing negative for coronavirus.

The White House Coronavirus task force says central Iowa gatherings should be limited to 25 people, but that rule may not be followed at the rally.

The Task Force’s latest report from October 4th rules the Des Moines area and Polk County as being in a yellow-zone for virus transmission.

The president got back to campaigning this week with multiple rallies, all with no social distancing and few masks in sight.

Tuesday night President Trump spoke in Pennsylvania where he threw masks into the crowd for supporters.

He told supporters he’s feeling great and his treatments at Walter Reed hospital made him feel like Superman.

The President’s rally in Iowa is set to start Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Des Moines International Airport.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Covid Superspreader event’ billboard points to Des Moines airport ahead of President Trump’s rally

Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you’re heading to President Trump’s rally at the Des Moines International Airport Wednesday, you may see digital billboard along Fleur Drive.

Iowa

Des Moines Black Lives Matter group calls for Black state of emergency

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Des Moines Black Lives Matter group is calling for a Black state of emergency in Iowa.

National

Accused Kenosha gunman won’t face charges in Illinois

Updated: 1 hours ago
Prosecutors say a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, won’t face charges in his home state of Illinois.

News

MercyCare opens new clinic in Monticello

Updated: 2 hours ago
MercyCare has opened a new clinic in Monticello.

Latest News

News

Sunshine Mills expands pet food recall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunshine Mills is expanding a recent voluntary recall to include several more dog food products.

News

Former Idaho governor candidate indicted in death of a child

Updated: 2 hours ago
A former candidate for Idaho governor is now charged with the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Colorado.

Iowa

Iowa City school classroom quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Students and staff in a classroom in the Iowa City Community School district are now quarantining for exposure to COVID-19.

News

Iowa City classroom in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students and staff in a classroom in the Iowa City Community School district are now quarantining for exposure to COVID-19.

National

Fighting in swing states, Trump also forced to play defense

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is being forced to play Electoral College defense with a trip to Iowa, a state he won handily in 2016 but where Democrat Joe Biden is making a late push.

News

Des Moines Black Lives Matter group calls for Black state of emergency in Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Des Moines Black Lives Matter group is calling for a Black state of emergency in Iowa.