Advertisement

Portion of First Avenue road construction nearing end, other sections last until Fall 2021

By Aaron Hosman
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

When traveling through one of Cedar Rapids' busiest roads, First Avenue, drivers run into a bit of slow down and lane closures. It’s due to a multi-year, multi-million dollar project to improve the infrastructure along First Avenue on the east side of Cedar Rapids. Even after six years since work began, there is still more work to be done.

Right now, the project is in what the city called ‘phase five’ of road work, in between 28th and 34th streets NE along First Avenue.

Work on phase five of the construction project makes the drive a little tricky in spots, but in the end, it’s delays a city project manager said will be worth it.

“It really creates a safe experience for both the trail users and the roadway users,” Brenna Fall, Capital Improvement Program Manager with the City of Cedar Rapids said.

That’s because along with road work, the CEMAR Trail, which will connect Cedar Rapids to Marion, is part of the First Avenue plan, adding a trail underpass below First Ave near 29th street.

“That’s what is great about having the tunnel under First Ave, you won’t have cyclist interacting with other cars on the busy street,” Brandon Whyte, with the Corridor Metropolitan Planning Organization said.

Whyte, who specializes in multimodal transportation, said once complete, it may be quicker for cyclists to reach Marion using the trail.

“We are also replacing traffic signals and making intersection improvements, so turning movements will be much improved, we are hoping to have less congestion through the whole area,” Fall said.

This portion of First Avenue work comes in with an $8 million dollar price tag. Fall said state and federal money covers about 70 percent of those costs. Some work in the section should be all done this fall, but other parts will extend into fall of 2021.

“Thankfully, some of that work can happen over the winter, so the contractor can continue to work for a while, even when some of our other construction projects are starting to slow down,” Fall said.

Falls said once complete, this part of First Avenue should be clear, but a portion near downtown Cedar Rapids will be next.

For more information on the current phase of work along First Avenue, visit here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One-on-one with First Congressional District candidate Ashley Hinson

Updated: 1 hours ago
KCRG-TV9's Taylor Holt spoke with state Rep. Ashley Hinson on various issues in her campaign to unseat Rep. Abby Finkenauer in Iowa's first district.

I9 Investigations

Emails show the governor’s office potentially asked for Pedati’s 45% pay raise during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Emails, which KCRG-TV9′s i9 investigative unit received through a public records request, show a staff member from the Governor’s office was the first one to propose State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati’s pay raise.

Iowa

State budget experts see revenue growth next year following drop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
State budget experts say they expect state revenues to be about $1.9 million less than last year, revising their estimate to $7.91 billion.

Local

Cedar Rapids-based free clinic to close temporarily for derecho repairs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A free clinic in Cedar Rapids that just moved this year will be closed for a couple of weeks due to the derecho.

Latest News

News

Ashley Hinson talks healthcare, COVID relief, other campaign platforms in TV9 one-on-one

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
After 2 terms in the State House, Hinson says telling stories about the successes and challenges in the first district and other parts of Eastern Iowa is what motivated her to run for the State House and, now, to try and earn a seat in Congress.

Politics

Branstad, Reynolds hit campaign trail for Sen. Ernst’s reelection bid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s longest-serving governor joined his replacement on Tuesday for various campaign stops in Iowa to promote Sen. Joni Ernst’s reelection.

News

Derecho damage repairs temporarily close a Cedar Rapids free clinic

Updated: 3 hours ago
A free clinic in Cedar Rapids that just moved this year will be closed for a couple of weeks due to the derecho.

News

Branstad, Reynolds campaign for Sen. Ernst on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The former governor and ambassador joined the current Iowa governor and others to stump for Sen. Joni Ernst.

Education

Using positive behavioral interventions and support for virtual learners

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Beth Malicki
In KCRG’s Novel Classroom report, KCRG-TV9′s Beth Malicki talks to a positive behavior trainer with Grant Wood Area Education Agency about how parents can make the transition easier.

News

Update on fall colors across eastern Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
Leaves are nearing their peak or already at the peak for fall colors across the state.