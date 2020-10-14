Lower-division NCAA baseball, wrestling championships coming to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three collegiate championships will be held in eastern Iowa in a few years, officials announced on Wednesday.

The Cedar Rapids Tourism Office said that the NCAA Divison III baseball and Division II wrestling championships will be held in the city in 2023. The Division III wrestling championships will take place in Cedar Rapids in 2026.

The baseball events will take place at Veterans Memorial Stadium, while the wrestling will be held at the U.S. Cellular Center. Upper Iowa University is considered the host school for the Division II wrestling championships. The American Rivers Conference, which includes Coe College in Cedar Rapids and seven other Iowa-based schools, will play host to the Division III wrestling title matches.

“Our goal is to continue bringing events and athletic competitions to Cedar Rapids,” Erik Hudson, director of sports tourism at the Cedar Rapids Tourism Office, said, in a statement. “This is a great win for our community and we look forward working with Upper Iowa University and the American Rivers Conference to showcase our facilities to new visitors over the next several years.”

The tourism office estimated that the events would result in around $1.78 million in spending in the city by visitors.

