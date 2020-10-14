Iowa man arrested after using racial slurs and punching two men in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anderson, Iowa man was arrested on Sunday after using racial slurs and throwing punches at some people who were crossing an intersection in front of his truck.

A criminal complaint said 29-year-old Joshua Hale stopped his truck at an intersection at 300 North Dodge Street in Iowa City. That’s when he exchanged words with three people that were crossing the street in front of his vehicle.

The three people allege that Hale used racial slurs when addressing them and punched one of them in the face. A second victim said he was also punched when he tried to pull his friend away after the initial attack.

The criminal complaint said one of the victims suffered a face injuring involving teeth movement and a fractured bone in the mouth that required oral surgery.

Hale had a friend in the truck with him who told officials that Hale kept going after the victims and threw the first punch.

Hale faces a charge of willful injury – causing serious injury.

