Iowa City school classroom quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Students and staff in a classroom in the Iowa City Community School district are now quarantining for exposure to COVID-19.

A district spokesperson told the Iowa City Press Citizen the exposure happened last week.

According to the district’s data dashboard, there are 68 students and 7 staffers who currently have COVID-19.

109 students and 9 staffers are under quarantine.

This comes after Iowa City schools moved to hybrid learning last month.

The district originally started with online only learning.

It cited dropping COVID-19 positivity rates in Johnson County for its decision to change its model.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the rate is now at 5 point 2 percent in the county, the sixth lowest in the state.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.