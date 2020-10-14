Des Moines Black Lives Matter group calls for Black state of emergency

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Des Moines Black Lives Matter group is calling for a Black state of emergency in Iowa.

Groups like Des Moines Mutual Air, Iowa Freedom Riders, and more, are part of this effort.

During a news conference, the coalition said it’s unsafe for Black Iowans to be in public alone.

A news release from the group shows Black Iowans making up 31 percent of gun violence victims, but only make up 4 percent of the population.

The coalition calls for people of color to become more involved through voting and shopping at Black owned businesses.

“The main point that we want people to take away from this today is that Black Iowa is in a state of emergency,” said Luana Nelson-Brown, with the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change.

Des Moines Black Lives Matter said the emergency declaration is designed to get more help from the city and state leaders to protect Black lives.

