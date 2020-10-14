Advertisement

Des Moines Black Lives Matter group calls for Black state of emergency

Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Des Moines Black Lives Matter group is calling for a Black state of emergency in Iowa.

Groups like Des Moines Mutual Air, Iowa Freedom Riders, and more, are part of this effort.

During a news conference, the coalition said it’s unsafe for Black Iowans to be in public alone.

A news release from the group shows Black Iowans making up 31 percent of gun violence victims, but only make up 4 percent of the population.

The coalition calls for people of color to become more involved through voting and shopping at Black owned businesses.

“The main point that we want people to take away from this today is that Black Iowa is in a state of emergency,” said Luana Nelson-Brown, with the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change.

Des Moines Black Lives Matter said the emergency declaration is designed to get more help from the city and state leaders to protect Black lives.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Accused Kenosha gunman won’t face charges in Illinois

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Prosecutors say a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, won’t face charges in his home state of Illinois.

News

MercyCare opens new clinic in Monticello

Updated: 51 minutes ago
MercyCare has opened a new clinic in Monticello.

News

Sunshine Mills expands pet rood recall

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sunshine Mills is expanding a recent voluntary recall to include several more dog food products.

News

Former Idaho governor candidate indicted in death of a child

Updated: 59 minutes ago
A former candidate for Idaho governor is now charged with the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Colorado.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa City school classroom quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Students and staff in a classroom in the Iowa City Community School district are now quarantining for exposure to COVID-19.

News

Iowa City classroom in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Students and staff in a classroom in the Iowa City Community School district are now quarantining for exposure to COVID-19.

National

Fighting in swing states, Trump also forced to play defense

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is being forced to play Electoral College defense with a trip to Iowa, a state he won handily in 2016 but where Democrat Joe Biden is making a late push.

News

Des Moines Black Lives Matter group calls for Black state of emergency in Iowa

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Des Moines Black Lives Matter group is calling for a Black state of emergency in Iowa.

News

President Trump to hold campaign rally in Des Moines

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump will be in Des Moines for a campaign rally Wednesday. It's one of four rallies he has planned for this week.

News

Confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett enters day 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
Confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett enters day 3