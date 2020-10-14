Advertisement

Deer exchange program connects hunters with those who want venison

(KY3)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Wildlife Federation is expanding programs to connect deer hunters with families going through food insecurity.

Since 2003, state-run programs like Help Us Stop Hunger, or HUSH, have helped hunters in Iowa provide 10 million meals to families in. The HUSH program helps hunters get in contact with 70 meat lockers across the state that process the meat and give it to local food banks. 

This year, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is adding another program called the Iowa Deer Exchange to make that connection from hunter to the recipient even easier.

“If I’m a deer hunter and I have a deer I’d like to donate 20 pounds or 30 pounds of deer to donate, I go online, sign up and it matches up with a recipient who says ‘yeah I could use some deer meat,’" Joe Wilkinson, with the Iowa Wildlife Federation, said.

More information can be found on the Iowa DNR’s website.

