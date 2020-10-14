Advertisement

‘Covid Superspreader event’ billboard points to Des Moines airport ahead of President Trump’s rally

(Courtesy: Rural America 2020)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - If you’re heading to President Trump’s rally at the Des Moines International Airport Wednesday, you may see digital billboard along Fleur Drive.

KCCI is reporting the billboard reads, “Trump Covid Superspreader Event,” with an arrow pointing toward the airport.

Rural America 2020 posted the picture on Twitter commenting that it’s doing its part to warn Iowans about Trump being in the state.

This comes after Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie expressed concern about the health implications of Trump’s rally.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Other retailers like Macy’s have said that their Black Friday deals will be spread out and will encourage more online shopping, but none have given specific details.

Coronavirus

36 states see COVID surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Much of the U.S. is seeing an increase in new coronavirus cases over the last week.

Iowa

Iowa City school classroom quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Students and staff in a classroom in the Iowa City Community School district are now quarantining for exposure to COVID-19.

National

Some treatment trials experience setbacks as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
As more than 30 states in the U.S. have seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, health experts warn the surge could overwhelm hospitals.

Latest News

National

Early voters face long wait times, lines

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Early voters in Georgia and Texas faced wait times up to 8 hours long and miserably long lines wrapping around buildings.

Coronavirus

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Coronavirus

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.

Coronavirus

Pandemic's toll on those with mental health illnesses

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Medical experts are bracing for a second wave of mental health devastation.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.