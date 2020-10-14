Cedar Rapids Schools provides details on extended free breakfast, lunch program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is reminding its families about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s free meal program, which was recently extended to include the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

The program, which uses funding from the Summer Food Service Program and has been in place since around the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, is available to all students 18 and under. Students who are attending classes in-person are served the meals at school, while virtual learners, or their parents and guardians, can use various grab-and-go locations around the city to pick up meals.

The grab-and-go meals can be picked up between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Cedar River Academy at Taylor Elementary School: 720 7th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Grant Wood Elementary School: 645 26th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Johnson STEAM Academy: 355 18th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Wright Elementary School: 1524 Hollywood Blvd NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Harding Middle School: 4801 Golf St NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405

Roosevelt Middle School: 300 13th St. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405

Wilson Middle School: 2301 J St SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.