Cedar Rapids Schools provides details on extended free breakfast, lunch program

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is reminding its families about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s free meal program, which was recently extended to include the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

The program, which uses funding from the Summer Food Service Program and has been in place since around the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, is available to all students 18 and under. Students who are attending classes in-person are served the meals at school, while virtual learners, or their parents and guardians, can use various grab-and-go locations around the city to pick up meals.

The grab-and-go meals can be picked up between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Cedar River Academy at Taylor Elementary School: 720 7th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
  • Grant Wood Elementary School: 645 26th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
  • Johnson STEAM Academy: 355 18th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
  • Wright Elementary School: 1524 Hollywood Blvd NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
  • Harding Middle School: 4801 Golf St NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
  • Roosevelt Middle School: 300 13th St. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
  • Wilson Middle School: 2301 J St SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

