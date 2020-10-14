Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart delivers the State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Taylor Holt/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart said he has recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive on September 23.

Hart said he isn’t aware of how or where he contracted the virus, but it’s likely he gave it to his wife, who also tested positive on September 27.

Both have fully recovered after having minor symptoms.

The mayor has been a supporter of mask requirements. He signed a proclamation on September 2 requiring face coverings in the city.

“I have been following the advice of medical professionals and regularly wear masks in public and physically distance at least six feet from others whenever possible,” Hart wrote in a statement.

The mayor attended a September 22 council meeting before receiving the positive test result. He said his symptoms were almost gone by then and everyone at the meeting maintained six feet of social distancing. He also wore a mask except for when he was seated and conducting the meeting.

“The Cedar Rapids mask mandate remains in place, and I believe everyone should wear a mask in public unless they have a health reason that prevents them from doing so,” Hart said. “Wearing a mask is not always comfortable, but it seems to me a small sacrifice to protect others and to help slow the spread of the virus.”

