Cedar Rapids hosting tree adoption and planting events

City holding tree adoptions and plantings
City holding tree adoptions and plantings(Will Thomas)
By Hope Sears
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids is holding several tree planting events in the next few weeks.

An Arbor Day event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m., on October 16th at Cedar River Academy at Taylor Elementary.

Usually, this happens in April but COVID-19 postponed the event.

Students will be receiving instructions in tree planting and how to care for the trees on the school site.

In order to keep its Tree City USA title, it must hold an Arbor Day tree planting in a calendar year. The Arbor Day Foundation recognized Cedar Rapids as the city with the longest consecutive record of any city in the state of Iowa to hold its Tree City USA title at 42 years.

In addition to the Arbor Day Event, the city is partnering with Trees Forever and Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust to hold two tree adoption events. The events are part of the ReLeaf program which is focusing on replanting the tree canopy after the August 10th derecho.

Residents can reserve trees or shrubs between $10-15 each.

Trees will be between three and six feet tall inside five-gallon planting buckets. Shrubs will be between two and five feet tall in a three-gallon planting bucket.

They must be planted on residents' private property within one week of pickup. Trees are available while supplies last and must be paid for two days in advance.

Pickup Times:

  • October 25, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium
  • November 1, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Noelridge Park

There will be information given about how to care for the plants. People who are physically unable to plant trees will have access to assistance from Trees Forever volunteers on pick up days.

