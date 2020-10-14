Advertisement

Burlington prosecutor charged over deportation threats to doctor

Ryan McCord, 40.
Ryan McCord, 40.(Courtesy: Appanoose County Jail)
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa prosecutor has been charged with harassment for allegedly threatening to pursue meritless criminal charges against his ex-fiancee, a doctor from Iran, that he warned could cause her deportation.

A criminal complaint alleges that Ryan McCord was an assistant Des Moines County attorney in Burlington when he allegedly harassed the woman for months after they ended their relationship. The woman works as a physician at the Great River Medical Center in Burlington on a visa for foreign-born doctors.

McCord allegedly falsely told the woman that he had a pending domestic violence charge against her at the sheriff’s office that could be filed if they didn’t get back together.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Altoona man accused of threats over missing unemployment check

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A central Iowa man has been arrested after police say he threatened to bring a loaded shotgun to an Iowa Workforce Development office.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids hosting tree adoption and planting events

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hope Sears
The city of Cedar Rapids is holding an Arbor Day planting and tree planting event.

News

President Trump to award Dan Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump is giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Iowa wrestling icon Dan Gable.

Iowa

Waterloo man cited after rolling his vehicle on Highway 218

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Waterloo man was cited for failure to maintain control and for not having a driver’s license after officials said he rolled his vehicle on Highway 218 south of Waverly.

Latest News

Iowa

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart said he has recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive on September 23.

Iowa

President Trump to award Dan Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom

Updated: 4 hours ago
University of Iowa Hawkeyes' legend Dan Gable will receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump.

News

Texas shatters early voting turnout records

Updated: 4 hours ago
Texas is already shattering turnout records for early voting. 10.5 million people have already voted across the country.

Iowa

1,180 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,180 more COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths in the state over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Iowa man arrested after using racial slurs and punching two men in Iowa City

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
An Anderson, Iowa man was arrested on Sunday after using racial slurs and throwing punches at some people who were crossing an intersection in front of his truck.

Coronavirus

‘Covid Superspreader event’ billboard points to Des Moines airport ahead of President Trump’s rally

Updated: 6 hours ago
If you’re heading to President Trump’s rally at the Des Moines International Airport Wednesday, you may see digital billboard along Fleur Drive.