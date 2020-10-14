Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities located a body in a wooded area in Linn County on Wednesday afternoon and have identified it as a woman missing since Sunday morning.

Cedar Rapids Police said that the body of Sharon Hangartner, 54, was found just before 4:00 p.m. north of Clark Park in Hiawatha by public safety personnel in that city. Police positively identified the body as being Hangartner.

The body is being taken to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Hangartner’s death is ongoing, but police do not believe there is an active danger to the public.

