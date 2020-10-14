Advertisement

Babysitter accused of leaving 8-month-old girl in Conn. dumpster after stabbing mother

By WFSB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An 8-month-old Connecticut girl is recovering from being left in a dumpster, allegedly by her babysitter, who is also accused of stabbing the child’s mother.

Andiana Velez, 24, is being held on a bond of $500,000 on charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police say she was supposed to be babysitting an 8-month-old girl but instead tossed the baby in a dumpster outside an apartment complex in New Haven, Connecticut. Velez is also accused of stabbing the girl’s 21-year-old mother.

Andiana Velez, 24, faces charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Andiana Velez, 24, faces charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.(Source: New Haven Police Department via Facebook)

Perry Dennis, a maintenance worker, found the little girl inside the dumpster Monday afternoon and got her out, wrapping the shivering child with a blanket from his apartment.

“I was shocked. I just threw the blanket away because every time I look at the blanket, I keep thinking about the baby,” Dennis said.

Police say the 8-month-old had burns to her hands. Along with the Department of Children and Families, they are continuing to investigate how she got the injuries.

Court paperwork paints two different stories of the incident.

The baby’s mother says when she went to pick up her daughter from Velez, who had been watching her for a number of days, the woman pulled out a knife, and the two tussled. Meanwhile, Velez alleges the mother pulled the knife on her after she questioned her about her daughter’s burns.

Velez allegedly told police she drove to the apartment complex to buy marijuana since she was stressed, and she left the little girl in the dumpster because she knew someone would find her.

“It’s scary thinking what type of person would do something like that. It’s hard to believe someone would do that,” Dennis said.

Velez is due back in court Oct. 30. She reportedly has a lengthy criminal record, including a number of pending cases.

Copyright 2020 WFSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

South Slope awarded over $5 million grant to expand rural broadband

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
An award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving an eastern Iowa company more than $5 million to expand broadband service in rural areas.

News

After successful patio season, Cedar Rapids restaurants adapting as fall weather rolls in

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Green
The fall breeze rolling in across eastern Iowan signals the days left to dine outside are drawing to a close.

National

Baby recovering after babysitter allegedly abandoned her in Conn. dumpster

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The babysitter faces several charges after she allegedly assaulted the baby's mother then abandoned the little girl in the dumpster.

News

Cedar Rapids restaurants adapting as fall weather rolls in

Updated: 1 hours ago
Some restaurants in Cedar Rapids say outdoor seating has saved their businesses so far in the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

Local

Pirate bugs arrive in swarms with a painful, annoying bite

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Minute pirate bugs are back for the fall with higher-than-average numbers and a painful bite.

News

Pirate bugs arrive in swarms with a painful, annoying bite

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Deer exchange program connects hunters with those who want venison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The Iowa Wildlife Federation is expanding programs to connect deer hunters with families going through food insecurity.

News

Police seeking missing woman in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

News

New program connects hunters to those needing venison

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Wildlife Federation is expanding programs to connect deer hunters with families going through food insecurity.