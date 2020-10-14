Advertisement

Another windy day on Thursday & cooler temperatures settles in

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds continue to stay gusty through the evening hours. Gusts could be upwards of 40 mph. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will die down soon after sunset tonight, temperatures drop into the low 40s.

Our weather pattern shifts tomorrow, as winds will be from the northwest and will funnel in cooler weather. Highs tomorrow only in the low to mid-50s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph again. Temperatures stay in the 50s through the end of the week and a slight rise in temperatures in the 60s on Saturday.

Another system passes through and will drop temperatures down into the 40s for the end of the weekend. Our next chance of precipitation comes Sunday night and into Monday.

