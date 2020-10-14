After successful patio season, Cedar Rapids restaurants adapting as fall weather rolls in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The fall breeze rolling in across eastern Iowan signals the days left to dine outside are drawing to a close.

At Popoli Restaurant in Cedar Rapids' Kingston Village, it’s coming on the heels of a busy season.

“The patio dining this summer has been the best I’ve seen it in the four years, four-plus years I’ve been here,” Jude Villafana, Popoli managing partner, said.

Villafana said Popoli has had some customers who will only dine-in if they can sit outside, so the restaurant recently bought four outdoor heaters to keep those diners around as long as they can.

“The goal is to make our patio season last longer,” Villafana said.

Carrie Schumacher, who owns Cobble Hill in downtown Cedar Rapids and Caucho in NewBo with her husband, said it’s hard to overstate how critical patios have been to their business during the pandemic.

“They’ve saved us, honestly,” Schumacher said. “The patios have been great.”

Both Caucho and Cobble Hill only recently and gradually reopened for inside dining after offering just patio service for a few months.

“We won’t be adding any bar seating throughout the winter, and we’re really doing every other table,” Schumacher said. “That’s how we’ll stay until it doesn’t feel good anymore.”

Schumacher said they’re looking into upgrading their heaters too and will keep the patios open as long as guests want to use them.

“We’re encouraging guests to bring blankets and to bundle up for sure,” she said. “We used to give out blankets at Caucho. We’re not doing that any longer, of course.”

Schumacher said she is nervous about the winter’s effect on their business but adds there’s only so much her restaurants and others can do.

“We’re just going to trust that it will all come together and more help and aid will hopefully come to the restaurant industry, for instance, also, so hopefully that’ll come to fruition,” she said.

Villafana said they’re taking a similar approach by doing what they can at Popoli.

“We do our best to push curbside pickup and to do catering and to also make sure people know that they will be spaced out nicely in the restaurant,” Villafana said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.