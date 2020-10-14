Advertisement

Accused Kenosha gunman won’t face charges in Illinois

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces a hearing Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 on whether he should be sent to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces a hearing Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 on whether he should be sent to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)(Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Prosecutors say a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, won’t face charges in his home state of Illinois.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday an investigation revealed the gun used in the Kenosha shooting was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin.

It says there’s no evidence the gun was ever physically possessed by Kyle Rittenhouse in Illinois.

The Antioch teen remains held in a juvenile detention center in Lake County, Illinois, without bond due to pending criminal charges in Kenosha.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

36 states see COVID surge

Updated: moments ago
|
Much of the U.S. is seeing an increase in new coronavirus cases over the last week.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators’ final questions

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The judge describes herself as taking a conservative, originalist approach to the Constitution.

Iowa

Des Moines Black Lives Matter group calls for Black state of emergency

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Des Moines Black Lives Matter group is calling for a Black state of emergency in Iowa.

National Politics

Texas shatters early voting records

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Long lines greeted voters at the polls in Texas amid huge turnout for early voting.

Latest News

National

Russian-US crew welcomed aboard space station

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
For the first time, they tried a two-orbit approach and docked with the space station in just a little over three hours after lift-off.

News

MercyCare opens new clinic in Monticello

Updated: 50 minutes ago
MercyCare has opened a new clinic in Monticello.

News

Sunshine Mills expands pet rood recall

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sunshine Mills is expanding a recent voluntary recall to include several more dog food products.

News

Former Idaho governor candidate indicted in death of a child

Updated: 58 minutes ago
A former candidate for Idaho governor is now charged with the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Colorado.

National

California braces for renewed fire threat from windy weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

Iowa

Iowa City school classroom quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Students and staff in a classroom in the Iowa City Community School district are now quarantining for exposure to COVID-19.