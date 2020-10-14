A Warm and Windy Wednesday!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be the last warm day for a while across the region as highs climb into the 70s for most.

Strong southerly winds will help to bring in warm air from the south, gusting 30-40 MPH through the day. Winds should die down quickly as the sun sets.

We will go from well above average to well below average temperatures as it will be noticeably cooler into Thursday. Afternoon highs look to top out in the low 50s with frost and even a freeze possible for many by Friday morning.

Even cooler air settles in by the end of the weekend.

