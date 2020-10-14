Advertisement

A Warm and Windy Wednesday!

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be the last warm day for a while across the region as highs climb into the 70s for most.

Strong southerly winds will help to bring in warm air from the south, gusting 30-40 MPH through the day. Winds should die down quickly as the sun sets.

We will go from well above average to well below average temperatures as it will be noticeably cooler into Thursday. Afternoon highs look to top out in the low 50s with frost and even a freeze possible for many by Friday morning. 

Even cooler air settles in by the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Today will be the last warm day for a while across the region as highs climb into the 70s for most.

Forecast

Enjoy the mild weather while you can

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Fall colors are nearing peak across Iowa

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Leaves are nearing their peak or already at the peak for fall colors across the state.

Latest News

Forecast

Winds increase tomorrow, then a cool down for the end of the week

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Clouds from this morning will dissipate throughout the day for some sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Another breezy day with winds from the west between 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago
Warm and windy tomorrow, then a coll down into the 50s.

Forecast

Breezy, still somewhat mild yet today

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice day in the 60s. It'll be breezy at times.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
Plan on a mild and nice day into the 60s.

Forecast

Mild weather will not last

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT