1,180 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state reported another new high in hospitalizations Wednesday, along with 1,180 more COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths in the state over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 14, the state’s data is showing a total of 101,812 COVID-19 cases and 1,492 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,419 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 873,190 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate is at 21.8 percent.

There are currently a total of 473 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 74 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 106 are in the ICU and 46 are on ventilators.

