10 year old becomes youngest person to bowl perfect game in Iowa

Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - You will find 10 year old Dawson Kohl on the lanes everyday working on his game.

“I practice every day on how to playoff boards and hook,” Kohl said.

“He’s just a little bit different,” Dawson’s father Heath said. “He will sit there and watch videos of bowling. He knows bowling balls. When he was three, he had his thumb stuck in the ball and broke his thumb. Ever since he broke his thumb, that was it. He could turn a ball and that was kind of his new addiction.”

All that practice paid off last Saturday for Dawson who was racking up strike after strike in his Saturday morning league game at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque.

“The crowd started building up. When I had the front 11 I couldn’t even walk I was so nervous,” Kohl said.

“On the 11th one I lost it," Heath Kohl said."My nerves I was totally gone. I couldn’t record it I gave it to my daughter so you record it. She didn’t even record it very well so it was a bad video."

After 11 straight strikes in a row, 10 year old Dawson was going for the perfect 300 game on his 12th frame.

“It looked like it wasn’t going to be a strike, it looked like it was it was going to hook but it’s stayed. Very loud it was weird I really never had a crowd like that in league.”

Dawson became the youngest person in Iowa to roll a sanctioned 300 game and 3rd youngest in the United States.

“He is the seventh youngest in the world. We got that confirmation yesterday.” Kohl said. “He was getting calls from professional bowlers. Jason Bellmonte who is the number one bowler in the PBA tour. He gave him a call from Australia.”

Speaking of professional bowlers, Dawson has set some big goals.

“I wanna make PBA when I grow up. I want to be the best in the world in history.”

