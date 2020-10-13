Advertisement

Winds increase tomorrow, then a cool down for the end of the week

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds from this morning will dissipate throughout the day for some sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Another breezy day with winds from the west between 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Winds look to die down overnight as temperatures fall into the low 40s. You will need a jacket out the door tomorrow.

Dry weather continues this week. Highs will be in the mid-70s for tomorrow before dropping into the 50s for the rest of the week. There will also be gusty winds in the area through Thursday. Expect southwest wind gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow fueling warmer weather, but then a cold front will shift those winds to the northwest on Thursday and high temperatures will only be in the 50s.

Temperatures drop below the freezing point on Thursday night and many areas may see their first freeze of the season. Windy and cool conditions continue through the weekend before another front looks to move through Sunday night.

