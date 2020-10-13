Waterloo woman injured after crashing into a ditch Tuesday morning

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman is recovering after she said she felt ill and lost control of her vehicle, crashing into a ditch on Tuesday morning.

First responders in Black Hawk County responded to the crash in the 8800 block of Dubuque Road near South Canfield Road at around 7:32 a.m.

Officials said Peleiupu Robert, 38, of Waterloo, was driving her vehicle east on Dubuque Road when it crossed the center line and went into the ditch on the north side of the road.

Robert’s husband Kenny Robert was riding in the passenger seat and tried to grab the steering wheel, but was unable to keep the vehicle from going into the ditch.

Officials said Peleiupu Robert was taken to Unity Point Hospital for minor injuries and is in stable condition. Her husband, Kenny, was not injured.

