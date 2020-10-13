Trial for Iowa City man accused of murder delayed to next year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A trial set to start today for an Iowa City man accused of killing his wife is now delayed until next year.

Roy Browning Jr. has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder charges. He is accused of stabbing JoEllen Browning back in April of last year.

Court documents say his lawyers asked to delay the trial because of restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

His trial is now set to happen on March 16th next year.

Prosecutors say Browning’s motive to kill his wife may have been hidden financial transactions and her substantial life insurance policy.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.