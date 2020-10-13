Advertisement

Tied to Trump fate, Ernst walks tightrope in dead heat Iowa

By THOMAS BEAUMONT, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst has enthusiastically supported Donald Trump throughout his presidency.

As Trump visits Iowa Wednesday, Ernst is finding her reelection bid tied directly to his in a state where the president’s support has eroded significantly as voters have harshly assessed his handling of the pandemic.

Ernst is locked in a close race against Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield. She is now balancing her support for Trump with a more moderate tone as Iowa voters show strong signs of returning to their decades-long swing-state form.

