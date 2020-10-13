Advertisement

Public meeting set to discuss future of Marion pool

The Marion Pool in a file photo.
The Marion Pool in a file photo.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials in Marion have announced details about public meetings over the possibility of a new aquatic center in town.

Officials said an open house to discuss the proposal will take place on October 21 at Lowe Park between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for those comfortable attending in-person. A virtual open house will take place on the same day at 7:00 p.m.

The city said that it was working with Waters Edge Aquatic Design to determine the feasibility of a new aquatic center. A key element of the study will be determining if the community needs or requires a new outdoor pool facility, including evaluating the existing Marion Pool at Willlowood Park.

An online survey is now available on the city’s website for residents to weigh in on the issue.

“Through this process, we are building the foundation for the future of aquatics in Marion,” Seth Staashelm, interim parks and recreation director, said, in a statement. “We encourage participation to ensure all voices are heard and want to gain an in-depth understanding of the current and future aquatic needs of the community.”

The online survey will be open for participation until Friday, October 30.

