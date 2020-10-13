Advertisement

Over 50 percent of surveyed Dubuque businesses expanding despite pandemic, according to city leaders

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Before the pandemic started, McCullough Creative, an advertising agency that focuses mostly on museums and exhibit and trade show design, was looking into expanding.

According to Pat McCullough, business manager, the impact of the pandemic almost put a wrench in those plans.

“There was a lot to talk about, I can tell you that much," Pat said. "There was just so much to figure out day-to-day and it was constantly changing.”

But Jack McCullough, Pat’s father and president of the company, said they just decided to take a leap of faith.

“The thing is it has been in planning for a couple of years, so we talked about it heavily, discussed whether we still wanted to pull the trigger on it and we said, ‘You know, we are just going to go for it’,” Jack said.

They said business has been down about 20 percent. Investing in expansion right now takes trust.

“Factoring in a new building and all those talks and trying to look long term when you can barely see past the week, you know, it just takes a lot of faith in your employees, your clients, and the product that you put out,” Pat said.

And, according to Dan McDonald, of the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, companies are about split down the middle when it comes to following through on intentions to grow.

“There is a ton of economic uncertainty, but here is what we do know: just about half of the companies that we spoke to, just over half, 52 percent, told us that they still had plans to move forward with their plan of expansion or investment," McDonald said. "And that number is pretty significant.”

Of the roughly 60 businesses surveyed, about 30 are putting expansion on hold. But McDonald has confidence they will come out okay because of what he called well-capitalized family-owned businesses.

“They have been through wars, great depressions, recessions, you name it,” McDonald said. “They do not like what is happening, but they are not going anywhere and that has always been our strength and so we are seeing that come through again.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

