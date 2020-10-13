Operation Quickfind: Melvin Makor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help locating a missing child.

Police said that Melvin Makor, 12, was last seen at his home, located at 127 19th Street NE, on Sunday, October 11, at around 5:00 p.m.

Makor is between 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and is believed to have been wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about Makor’s whereabouts, contact Cedar Rapids Police or your local law enforcement agency. In the event of an emergency, dial 911.

