Marion Independent School District to move away from Indian mascot

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Independent School District will move away from the Indian mascot by July 31, 2021.

The Board of Education voted 5-2 to do away with the mascot on Monday.

This comes after a review process that the Board said included input from the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa, a local historian and representative from the Marion Historical Society, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), representatives from the Ho-Chunk Nation, numerous letters and emails from individuals, and survey responses from Marion students, staff, alumni, and community members.

The results of the survey showed about 63 percent of respondents supported keeping the mascot, however some of those respondents said they wanted to keep the mascot unless it was viewed as offensive.

Respondents who opposed keeping the mascot were concerned it was derogatory or disrespectful.

The district has not decided on a new mascot, but said it plans to seek input from students, staff and the community for guidance as it works through the decision-making process.

