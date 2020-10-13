LAPAID to start pivoting disaster relief efforts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two months after the derecho damaged so many homes and disrupted so many lives, the Linn Area Partners Active In Disaster, said it was getting ready to switch focus.

After the storm hit, this cluster of non-profit groups said it prioritized food needs, medical, and crisis cleanup.

They said the need now was to make sure people have a warm place to stay as cold weather hits.

“The collaboration of non-profits and government agencies that are part of LAPAID are keenly aware that winter is coming.”

Cwik is the Vice Chairperson for LAPAID and the concern of having a warm house this winter is real. KCRG TV9 spoke to several people who said they need help to remove hanging limbs from their homes, trees still on roofs, this was the focus for LAPAID’s long-term plan.

“We’re trying to identify the most vulnerable folks who need a quick fix just to get through wintertime; it’s a temporary patch, it’s not a re-roofing job,” she said. “What we can do to help is seal up their homes so that they can get through winter and keep their house heated. Hopefully, this would get them through the winter and into construction season in the spring.”

Cwik said it was still a few weeks away from starting this phase of disaster aid, which she says can take up to two full years to complete. It would also make case management and support to keep people in their homes if an emergency is to hit a family

“We are on track, unfortunately, we wish we could’ve sped this up, but data has to come in FEMA letters have to come in, insurance conversations have to happen; we have to find out where people are at and this is typical,” Cwik said.

While dozens of calls are coming to Waypoint for help with housing and debris removal and to HACAP for help to navigate FEMA and other funding, Cwik said people need to try and be patient as they help the most vulnerable populations first.

“It’s so difficult, but patients are what is needed, and faith that you’re not alone,” she said.

