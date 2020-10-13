Advertisement

LAPAID to start pivoting disaster relief efforts

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two months after the derecho damaged so many homes and disrupted so many lives, the Linn Area Partners Active In Disaster, said it was getting ready to switch focus.

After the storm hit, this cluster of non-profit groups said it prioritized food needs, medical, and crisis cleanup.

They said the need now was to make sure people have a warm place to stay as cold weather hits.

“The collaboration of non-profits and government agencies that are part of LAPAID are keenly aware that winter is coming.”

Cwik is the Vice Chairperson for LAPAID and the concern of having a warm house this winter is real. KCRG TV9 spoke to several people who said they need help to remove hanging limbs from their homes, trees still on roofs, this was the focus for LAPAID’s long-term plan.

“We’re trying to identify the most vulnerable folks who need a quick fix just to get through wintertime; it’s a temporary patch, it’s not a re-roofing job,” she said. “What we can do to help is seal up their homes so that they can get through winter and keep their house heated. Hopefully, this would get them through the winter and into construction season in the spring.”

Cwik said it was still a few weeks away from starting this phase of disaster aid, which she says can take up to two full years to complete. It would also make case management and support to keep people in their homes if an emergency is to hit a family

“We are on track, unfortunately, we wish we could’ve sped this up, but data has to come in FEMA letters have to come in, insurance conversations have to happen; we have to find out where people are at and this is typical,” Cwik said.

While dozens of calls are coming to Waypoint for help with housing and debris removal and to HACAP for help to navigate FEMA and other funding, Cwik said people need to try and be patient as they help the most vulnerable populations first.

“It’s so difficult, but patients are what is needed, and faith that you’re not alone,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Family, friends remember UNI student’s ‘positive energy’ at vigil

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Family, friends, and fellow classmates gathered to honor the life of a 19-year-old University of Iowa student who was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon.

Local

Over 50 percent of surveyed Dubuque businesses expanding despite pandemic, according to city leaders

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Despite the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses in Dubuque are moving forward with expansion plans.

News

Dubuque businesses expand during pandemic

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Greater Dubuque Development Corporation notes that a vast majority of the businesses surveyed will either move forward with expansions or postpone them.

Local

LAPAID to Pivot disaster relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPAID to Pivot disaster relief

Latest News

News

Linn-Mar cross country teams adjust to pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Linn-Mar girls' cross country team has made several adjustments while the pandemic continues.

News

Vigil held for Univ. of Northern Iowa student killed in highway incident

Updated: 1 hours ago
The 19-year-old University of Northern Iowa student died in a crash this past weekend.

News

Contract finalized with company on Jackson Elementary rebuild

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Cedar Rapids Community School District board jumps through another step in the process to re-build one of its elementary schools.

News

Operation Quickfind issued for Cedar Rapids boy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Operation Quickfind issued for Cedar Rapids boy.

News

Girl on Prairie High School football team scores points in game

Updated: 1 hours ago
Prairie's Anna Lantz scored the first points by a girl in a football game at the school in decades.

National

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.