Iowa sets another record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting 463 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 62 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. That’s a new record high number.

The state is also reporting 580 more COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 13, the state’s data is showing a total of 100,632 COVID-19 cases, and 1,481 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,307 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 867,771 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate is at 17.5 percent.

Of the 463 hospitalized patients, 114 are in the ICU and 44 are on ventilators.

