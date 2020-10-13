Advertisement

Iowa City bar agrees to two-day liquor license suspension after coronavirus citation

The bar area of Bo James in July 2018.
The bar area of Bo James in July 2018.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A downtown bar owner and state officials have come to an agreement after the state said the bar was in violation of Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus-related emergency proclamations.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division posted the agreement on its website, showing that Motif, Ltd., the company that runs Bo James in Iowa City, and its owner, Leah Cohen, would ensure that the establishment would comply with any current or future proclamation issued by the governor. Bo James would also have its license to sell alcoholic beverages suspended for a 48-hour period, between 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, and 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27.

Reynolds' issued a proclamation on August 27 that closed bars in Johnson and five other counties in the state, but carved an exception for establishments that make at least half of their monthly revenue from food sales. It further required food to be prepared and served for all customers who were drinking, six feet of distance be placed between each group or individual inside with all patrons seated, no on-premises alcohol sales after 10:00 p.m., and “reasonable measures” for hygiene practices to limit the spread of COVID-19. The order expired for Johnson County on October 5.

State officials alleged that, on or near August 28, Bo James violated the proclamation through failure to maintain appropriate distancing measures, not serving food to all customers with alcoholic beverages, and failure to keep customers seated at tables or the bar. In the agreement, Cohen denied that the social distancing-related rules were violated, but did not contest the allegations with regards to food sales to customers who were served alcohol.

Motif, Ltd., and Cohen waived their rights to a hearing or judicial review in the matter by entering into the agreement.

