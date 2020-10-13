Fayette County hit-and-run trial delayed to next year

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the woman charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a Fayette County teen has been delayed to next year.

Kelli Jo Michael’s trial is now set for May 10th 2021. She is accused of hitting and killing 14-year-old Kaiden Estling with her vehicle.

Court documents say Michael was using an electronic device when she hit Estling. He was driving a moped along Highway 150 southbound at the time.

This happened about two-and-a-half miles south of Fayette back in June 2018.

Investigators announced Michael’s arrest about two years later in June of this year.

