Fayette County hit-and-run trial delayed to next year
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the woman charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a Fayette County teen has been delayed to next year.
Kelli Jo Michael’s trial is now set for May 10th 2021. She is accused of hitting and killing 14-year-old Kaiden Estling with her vehicle.
Court documents say Michael was using an electronic device when she hit Estling. He was driving a moped along Highway 150 southbound at the time.
This happened about two-and-a-half miles south of Fayette back in June 2018.
Investigators announced Michael’s arrest about two years later in June of this year.
