Advertisement

Family, friends remember UNI student’s ‘positive energy’ at vigil

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Family, friends, and fellow classmates gathered to honor the life of a 19-year-old University of Iowa student who was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon.

Isaac Roerig died after being struck by a passing semi-truck while he was standing outside of his vehicle on an overpass on U.S. Highway 20 at around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, October 9. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Panther Marching Band, of which Roerig was a member in the drum line, performed at tonight’s vigil on Lawther Field.

“He was always so eager and excited to come to every rehearsal. I mean, he was great," Justin Mertz, director of the band, said. "He never, he never missed anything and he was always so anxious to get going and He had a real positive energy about his music-making.”

Students and other faculty from UNI’s school of music also attended and spoke at the event. Some of his surviving family members were also there and were grateful for the support of the school community.

“I just want to express my gratitude to you for showing up and welcoming him to this community, and for being there for him, and I just want to say thank you," Todd Roerig, Isaac’s father, said.

Roerig was from Sioux City and was in his first year of classes at UNI. He was majoring in music education.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Over 50 percent of surveyed Dubuque businesses expanding despite pandemic, according to city leaders

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Despite the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses in Dubuque are moving forward with expansion plans.

Local

LAPAID to start pivoting disaster relief efforts

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brian Tabick
LAPAID to start pivoting disaster relief efforts

News

Dubuque businesses expand during pandemic

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Greater Dubuque Development Corporation notes that a vast majority of the businesses surveyed will either move forward with expansions or postpone them.

Local

LAPAID to Pivot disaster relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPAID to Pivot disaster relief

Latest News

News

Linn-Mar cross country teams adjust to pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Linn-Mar girls' cross country team has made several adjustments while the pandemic continues.

News

Vigil held for Univ. of Northern Iowa student killed in highway incident

Updated: 1 hours ago
The 19-year-old University of Northern Iowa student died in a crash this past weekend.

News

Contract finalized with company on Jackson Elementary rebuild

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Cedar Rapids Community School District board jumps through another step in the process to re-build one of its elementary schools.

News

Operation Quickfind issued for Cedar Rapids boy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Operation Quickfind issued for Cedar Rapids boy.

News

Girl on Prairie High School football team scores points in game

Updated: 1 hours ago
Prairie's Anna Lantz scored the first points by a girl in a football game at the school in decades.

National

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.