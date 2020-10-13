Family, friends remember UNI student’s ‘positive energy’ at vigil

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Family, friends, and fellow classmates gathered to honor the life of a 19-year-old University of Iowa student who was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon.

Isaac Roerig died after being struck by a passing semi-truck while he was standing outside of his vehicle on an overpass on U.S. Highway 20 at around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, October 9. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Panther Marching Band, of which Roerig was a member in the drum line, performed at tonight’s vigil on Lawther Field.

“He was always so eager and excited to come to every rehearsal. I mean, he was great," Justin Mertz, director of the band, said. "He never, he never missed anything and he was always so anxious to get going and He had a real positive energy about his music-making.”

Students and other faculty from UNI’s school of music also attended and spoke at the event. Some of his surviving family members were also there and were grateful for the support of the school community.

“I just want to express my gratitude to you for showing up and welcoming him to this community, and for being there for him, and I just want to say thank you," Todd Roerig, Isaac’s father, said.

Roerig was from Sioux City and was in his first year of classes at UNI. He was majoring in music education.

