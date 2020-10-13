Advertisement

Fall colors are nearing peak across Iowa

Fall colors in Guttenberg.
Fall colors in Guttenberg.(Kelli Auger)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaves are nearing their peak or already at the peak for fall colors across the state.

As of October 13, areas north of Highway 30 are now seeing an array of fall colors are very close to the peak or at their peak at this point. The Iowa DNR also reported that areas south of Highway 30 are starting to see widespread fall colors and could be nearing their peak within the next week or so.

If you’re looking to travel around the Midwest looking for vibrant fall colors over the next week, the U.S. Forest Service is showing areas in southern Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan are nearing their peak for fall foliage. If you awanting to travel in the next few weeks, looks like you may need to go west or south to see more vibrant colors.

A look at the prediction for fall foliage across the Midwest for October 12.
A look at the prediction for fall foliage across the Midwest for October 12.(U.S. Forest Service)

The U.S. Forest Service has a Fall Foliage Prediction Map that will show you areas across the United States that are in peak times for viewing for every week through the end of November. You can find peak viewing times for the state of Iowa on the Iowa DNR website.

Throughout the fall season, the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather Team wants to see your Fall Foilage photos. You can submit them below or on the First Alert Weather App.

