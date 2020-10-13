Enjoy the mild weather while you can

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Changes are coming as we continue our transition through fall to winter. Stronger southerly winds remain with us on Wednesday keeping us mild with highs in the 70s. By Thursday morning you will notice a change toward the cooler side of normal with lows near 40 and highs in the 50s. A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives on Sunday dropping the mercury to frosty levels to start the week.

