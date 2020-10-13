Advertisement

Enjoy the mild weather while you can

By Joe Winters
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Changes are coming as we continue our transition through fall to winter. Stronger southerly winds remain with us on Wednesday keeping us mild with highs in the 70s. By Thursday morning you will notice a change toward the cooler side of normal with lows near 40 and highs in the 50s. A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives on Sunday dropping the mercury to frosty levels to start the week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Fall colors are nearing peak across Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Leaves are nearing their peak or already at the peak for fall colors across the state.

Forecast

Winds increase tomorrow, then a cool down for the end of the week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Clouds from this morning will dissipate throughout the day for some sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Another breezy day with winds from the west between 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Warm and windy tomorrow, then a coll down into the 50s.

Latest News

Forecast

Breezy, still somewhat mild yet today

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice day in the 60s. It'll be breezy at times.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Plan on a mild and nice day into the 60s.

Forecast

Mild weather will not last

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT

Forecast

Rain moves through this morning, windy & cooler afternoon

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:38 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Scattered rain continues to move through eastern Iowa this morning, we should see clearing fairly quickly once the rain moves out by the early afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:38 AM CDT
Rain pushes through this morning, then clearing throughout the afternoon.