Des Moines police investigating after 3 teens shot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting that injured three teenage boys, leaving one of them hospitalized.

Police say the shooting happened after 12 a.m. Tuesday in a residential area several blocks south of Prospect Park.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek says one teen was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

He says the two other teens suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police have not released the victims' names.

Police have not announced any arrests, but say the shooting was not random.

