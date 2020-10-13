Advertisement

Crash causes traffic backup on I-80 in Coralville

(KCRG)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – Traffic is currently backed up following a crash on I-80 at 12th Avenue in Coralville on Tuesday morning.

The right, westbound lane on I-80 is currently blocked near Exit 240, Coral Ridge Avenue.

More information to come.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing continues into Day 2 Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tuesday is the second day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

News

President Trump returns to campaign trail after being released from hospital for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump is back on the campaign trail one week after being released from the hospital for coronavirus.

News

Event to oppose confirmation of Supreme Court Justice planned for Waterloo Tuesday night

Updated: 1 hours ago
"Our-Lives-On-the-Line" week of action, an event to oppose the confirmation of a new Supreme Court Justice, will meet for a second day in Waterloo.

News

Iowa reaches more than 100,000 coronavirus cases ahead of flu season

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa is at a coronavirus milestone with more than 100,000 cases in the state.

Latest News

Local

Family, friends remember UNI student’s ‘positive energy’ at vigil

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Family, friends, and fellow classmates gathered to honor the life of a 19-year-old University of Iowa student who was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon.

Local

Over 50 percent of surveyed Dubuque businesses expanding despite pandemic, according to city leaders

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Despite the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses in Dubuque are moving forward with expansion plans.

Local

Two months on, LAPAID to start pivoting derecho relief efforts

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Over two months after the August 10 derecho damaged so many homes and disrupted so many lives, the Linn Area Partners Active In Disaster said it was getting ready to switch focus.

News

Dubuque businesses expand during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Greater Dubuque Development Corporation notes that a vast majority of the businesses surveyed will either move forward with expansions or postpone them.

News

LAPAID to Pivot disaster relief

Updated: 8 hours ago
LAPAID to Pivot disaster relief

News

Linn-Mar cross country teams adjust to pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Linn-Mar girls' cross country team has made several adjustments while the pandemic continues.