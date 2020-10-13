Co-chairs for Univ. of Iowa presidential search committee named

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials have announced the people who will lead the effort to find a new president for the University of Iowa.

The Iowa Board of Regents said that Dr. Sandy Daack-Hirsch, an associate professor at the school and interim executive associate dean of the college of nursing, and Dr. John Keller, dean of the graduate college, will be the co-chairs of the search committee. Their task will be to build the committee and then determine finalist candidates for the job, which be vacated by current president Bruce Harreld after a new president is named.

The full committee roster will be presented to the board on November 18, which will be made up of school faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

“We will work to form a committee that follows the best practices document developed with the Board of Regents,” Daack-Hirsch said, in a statement. “As the committee is put together, we will strive to ensure that it is diverse, inclusive and representative of the University of Iowa community.”

Harreld became the president of the University of Iowa in November 2015. His contract was scheduled to expire in 2023.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.