Cedar Rapids Prairie kicker first girl to score in a varsity football game at school in decades

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - You don’t see a lot of girls playing high school football, and it’s even rarer that you see one score a point in a varsity game.

Last Friday night, Anna Lantz, of Cedar Rapids Prarie High School, got in the game and kicked an extra point in the win over Cedar Rapids Washington. She became the first girl in 35 years at the school to score a point in a varsity football game.

“I think it means a lot to me but I hope it means a lot to other girls, too,” Lantz said. “If you see something that you want to do, like, do it. Don’t let there be setbacks because you’re a girl.”

Mark Bliss, the head coach at Prairie, was as happy as anybody else who witnessed the special moment.

“We were just excited for her to get out and at least give it a shot,” Bliss said. “When she made it all the kids on the sidelines were ecstatic and excited. Not only myself, but I know our team was excited for her as well.”

The support Lantz got from the people around her did not go unnoticed.

“[Being] supportive of me and my success means, like, everything to me," Lantz said. "They were, like, the biggest cheerleaders out there, so it means a lot.”

Lantz kicked for the sophomore team last year and she developed a strong kicking leg playing soccer. She was drilling 40-yard field goals with ease during practice on Monday, which isn’t even her longest.

“At practice, with the wind, I’ve made a 50. I can get a 40, 35, solid, consistent,” Lantz said. "There’s a lot of pressure when you’re at the varsity level. Last year as a sophomore, when I started kicking, it didn’t seem as nerve-racking as it did that Friday night.

Prairie received a first-round bye and will open the playoffs hosting Davenport North in two weeks.

