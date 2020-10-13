Advertisement

Cedar Rapids daycare using mask myths to justify policy

By Ethan Stein
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Harvest Christian Daycare in Southwest Cedar Rapids won’t require students or staff to wear masks because it did it’s own research, according to a letter it sent to parents.

However, their research uses debunked myths on masks including it causes legionnaires' disease, prevents needed herd immunity, lowers oxygen levels, and doesn’t stop COVID-19 from spreading.

Multiple public health experts from the University of Iowa, Linn County Public Health, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have encouraged mask usage. Dr. Fredric Gerr, who is a professor at the University of Iowa College of Public Health, said masks don’t reduce the amount of oxygen in a person’s body and only people with severe lung or heart disease need to worry about a mask restricting breathing. He said those with severe illness shouldn’t be able to complete everyday activities, like walking

The letter said it relies on information on doctors but didn’t specifically mention any doctors by name.

“Actually, reliable doctors and skilled specialists, even at the expense of much persecution, have come out and said that mask-wearing in mass prevents needed herd immunity, which in turn adversely affects the ability for antibodies to build up and properly fight off the disease and minimize further outbreak," the letter stated.

Harvest Christian Daycare declined to talk with us about the letter and instead threatened to call its lawyers.

Robert Redford, who is the head of the CDC, disagreed with the daycare center in testimony to Congress last month.

“I might go as far to say this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me from COVID than a COVID vaccine,” Redford said.

The daycare isn’t the only one not mandating masks. The Iowa State Education Association found about a third of public schools in the state also don’t require face coverings. Most of those are in central and western Iowa, with a few in Eastern Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds pointed to four districts in Sioux County - the only one that required masks had the fewest cases. But, she has stopped short of a statewide mask mandate, despite the White House Coronavirus Task Force previously urging Iowa to adopt one.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Greenfield discusses ending political corruption, COVID relief, campaign platforms in one-on-one with TV9

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
Theresa Greenfield, a real estate executive from Des Moines who has never won elected office, will face Republican incumbent Joni Ernst in the race for Iowa’s Senate seat.

News

One-on-one with U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield

Updated: 34 minutes ago
KCRG-TV9's Mary Green spoke with Theresa Greenfield about various issues facing Iowans in the lead-up to the November election.

National

White House doctor: Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s White House doctor says Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days using a newer rapid test from Abbott laboratories.

Local

Operation Quickfind: Melvin Makor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help locating a missing child.

Latest News

News

One-on-one with Theresa Greenfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
Greenfield discusses political corruption, COVID relief, campaign platforms, and more in a one-on-one interview with TV9.

News

Energy company donates money to tree replanting effort

Updated: 1 hours ago
Black Hills Energy announced the multi-thousand dollar donation to Trees Forever to help plant trees in derecho-ravaged areas.

News

Tree debris pickup reaches 90% of Cedar Rapids streets

Updated: 1 hours ago
The vast majority of neighborhoods in Cedar Rapids have had their first pass of debris pickup after the August 10 derecho.

National

US Navy holds remembrance of 2000 USS Cole terror attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A ceremony has been held to honor the 17 sailors who died during the terrorist attack on the USS Cole 20 years ago.

National

Wisconsin judge upholds mask order for enclosed spaces

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press
A Wisconsin judge has upheld Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate in the face of a conservative challenge.

Local

City of North Liberty launches project to share first-hand experiences of social injustice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
North Liberty residents are sharing their own experiences surrounding issues of social injustice, as part of a project called "I Remember When."