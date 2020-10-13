Cedar Rapids-based free clinic to close temporarily for derecho repairs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A free clinic in Cedar Rapids that just moved this year will be closed for a couple of weeks due to the derecho.

His Hands Free Clinic moved into the old Wolfe Eye Clinic building on Second Avenue SE in June. Clinic leaders said the August derecho tore off the building’s roof and caused mold to grow in at least ten interior walls.

His Hands already remodeled the building once after buying it this year, and now has to do it again. The clinic will be closed from October 12 through October 27.

“We have some great companies we work with. We’re pretty sure things will be fine," Dawn Brouwers, the executive director at the clinic, said. "It’s just a bummer that we can’t provide services for another two weeks.”

The clinic moved after receiving a $1 million loan from a donor. His Hands spent about a third of that on the first renovation this past spring.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.