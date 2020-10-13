Breezy, still somewhat mild yet today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a nice day overall with highs into the 60s. A batch of clouds will move across this morning, then quickly clear out leaving the afternoon sunny. The wind will increase as well, but the gusts won’t be as bad as yesterday. Tonight into tomorrow, clouds may increase, though we’re still expecting a warmer and windy Wednesday as highs climb back into the 70s area-wide. The cold front side of that system will hit us Thursday with a large temperature drop coming with it. Plan on highs Thursday to only be in the 50s with gusty northwest wind. This weekend looks pretty windy as well with a second cold front likely hitting us on Sunday.

