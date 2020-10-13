Advertisement

Breezy, still somewhat mild yet today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a nice day overall with highs into the 60s. A batch of clouds will move across this morning, then quickly clear out leaving the afternoon sunny. The wind will increase as well, but the gusts won’t be as bad as yesterday. Tonight into tomorrow, clouds may increase, though we’re still expecting a warmer and windy Wednesday as highs climb back into the 70s area-wide. The cold front side of that system will hit us Thursday with a large temperature drop coming with it. Plan on highs Thursday to only be in the 50s with gusty northwest wind. This weekend looks pretty windy as well with a second cold front likely hitting us on Sunday.

Plan on a mild and nice day into the 60s.

Scattered rain continues to move through eastern Iowa this morning, we should see clearing fairly quickly once the rain moves out by the early afternoon.

Rain pushes through this morning, then clearing throughout the afternoon.

We enter a period of transition over the next 24 hours, as our warm and late-summer-type weather comes to an end.

Some storms possible overnight before a cooler Monday.

Expect another nice day to end the weekend today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. A few areas may reach 80, especially towards the south. A few gusty winds up to 25-30 mph are possible in the afternoon, but shouldn’t be too impactful.

A nice day today, but rain pushes in overnight.

Overnight, lows cool into the upper 40s north to mid 50s south. Cloud cover will be on the increase across eastern Iowa tonight with partly cloudy skies expected through the day Sunday.