Branstad, Reynolds hit campaign trail for Sen. Ernst’s reelection bid

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s longest-serving governor joined his replacement on Tuesday for various campaign stops in Iowa to promote Sen. Joni Ernst’s reelection.

Terry Branstad, who served two separate turns as Iowa’s chief executive and, more recently, the U.S. ambassador to China in President Donald Trump’s administration, stood in support of the incumbent Republican Ernst in Cedar Rapids. He was flanked by Gov. Kim Reynolds and state Rep. Ashley Hinson, who is running for Iowa’s first congressional district seat against Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer.

Branstad said Trump, in concert with Republican leadership in the U.S. Senate, is to thank for protecting Iowa farmers from any Chinese interference when it comes to the theft of intellectual property.

“These are things that were long overdue, should have been done decades ago, but, because of President Trump’s leadership, we’re getting that done," Branstad said. "I’m proud to have been a part of that. And the support of Senator Ernst and Senator Grassley made it possible.”

The former governor also praised Ernst for her authenticity and dedication to public service.

“Joni is, she’s from rural Iowa, she’s never forgotten who she is," Branstad said. "She has spent her life in service and sacrifice. She grew up working on a farm. She served at the local level. She served this country as a lieutenant colonel in the Iowa National Guard.”

The pair of governors also made stops in Marshalltown and the Quad Cities.

