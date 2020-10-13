Ashley Hinson talks healthcare, COVID relief, other campaign platforms in TV9 one-on-one

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three weeks from Tuesday, we’ll likely know if Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer will keep her seat, or if it will go to Republican challenger Ashley Hinson. KCRG-TV9 met with Hinson for a one-on-one interview to discuss what the most pressing issues are for her.

After two terms in the statehouse, Hinson said telling stories about the successes and challenges in the first district and other parts of eastern Iowa is what motivated her to run for the statehouse and, now, to try and earn a seat in Congress.

“I got tired of talking about it and wanted to do something about it and really, I’m running for Congress for two very important reasons and their names are Max and Jax. They are my boys and they are what drives me every day to make our communities stronger and our country better," Hinson said.

Hinson said the Democratic-controlled House is not benefitting Iowans and said she wants to bring new leadership in Washington. She said, if she joins Congress next year, her first moves would be to improve Iowa’s economy and try and fix what she calls a “broken healthcare system”.

Like many republicans, Hinson opposes a Medicare-For-All bill that has been price-tagged at costing $32 trillion.

“I’m focusing on targeted fixes to the healthcare system. Administrative costs is one of the places that most often gets passed onto consumers right away, the patient in other words, and also transparency is so important," Hinson added.

Hinson said during her four years in office in Des Moines, she supported tax cuts and wants to keep doing that in Washington.

“I voted for the largest tax cut in Iowa history during my time in the Iowa legislature and Congresswoman Finkenauer voted against that plan," Hinson said. “I don’t think a tax increase is right for Iowans at any point, but certainly not during a pandemic, and certainly not when we’re trying to recover from a derecho.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic and derecho making for an unprecedented year for eastern Iowans, Hinson said a new coronavirus stimulus should require hearing from businesses, and workers, about what they need most. Hinson does support the Paycheck Protection Program and more federal unemployment benefits. However, that does not come with some concerns.

“The $600 a week plan, I’m not sure if that was right for the long term. It doesn’t cost as much to live in Iowa as it does in New York or California, for example. I think we do need to be looking at the scale of those programs so we’re not just spending money willy-nilly. That’s the problem with federal government in general. It’s why the deficit is booming and we should have a booming economy, not a booming deficit," Hinson said.

Hinson and Finkenauer have only had one debate, back on Labor Day on Iowa PBS. Many of their differences, like on the minimum wage and union representation, fell along typical party platforms.

When asked if she thinks voters got a chance to hear from her and Finkeanuer fairly in a debate setting leading up to the election, she agreed in part.

“Voters definitely got a chance to see some of the differences between us, but I think there have been many issues that have come up since that debate," Hinson said. “I feel our campaign has momentum. We’re tied in the polls, which I think we are tied for a reason."

One national poll from August on this race showed Finkenauer with an 11-point lead. The Cook Political Report said Iowa’s first district is a “democratic toss-up”, with a slight edge to Finkenauer.

Hinson says leading up to election day, she plans to keep safely connecting with voters.

“I’m running because I’m fighting for Iowa families," Hinson said. “I’m fighting for the farmers who feed the world, for the veterans who fight for the world and most importantly, I’m fighting for you, the taxpayer every day.”

Watch the full, extended interview with state Rep. Ashley Hinson below:

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.