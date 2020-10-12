Advertisement

Woman goes into labor, gives birth in middle of bar exam

Brianna Hill, a graduate of the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, gave birth during her bar exam after she says the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it 10 weeks closer to her due date.
Brianna Hill, a graduate of the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, gave birth during her bar exam after she says the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it 10 weeks closer to her due date.(Source: Brianna Hill via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taking the bar exam is hard enough, but one woman from Illinois took it to the next level when she gave birth in the middle of the test.

Brianna Hill, a graduate of the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, says the COVID-19 pandemic pushed her bar exam 10 weeks closer to her due date.

At 38 weeks pregnant, Hill started her virtual test, which has four 90-minute sections that students take over two days. It is proctored, so you have to sit in front of the computer the entire time to make sure you aren’t cheating.

After the first part of the test, Hill says her water broke.

Her midwife told her she didn’t have to go to the hospital right away, so Hill finished the second part of the test. Later that night, she delivered a baby boy.

The next day, Hill finished the exam while at the hospital, nursing her baby during breaks.

“I’m so thankful for the support system I had around me. The midwives and nurses were so invested in helping me not only become a mom but also a lawyer,” Hill told CNN. “My husband and law school friends provided me with so much encouragement, so I could push through the finish line even under less than ideal circumstances.”

Hill hasn’t received her bar exam results, but she already has a job lined up.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump calls for in-person 2nd debate but plans replacement town hall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The second presidential debate of three was canceled after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and refused to participate in a virtual event.

Local

Cedar Rapids woman helps people who are homeless for personal reasons

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Lambert, who herself was once homeless, believes her faith helped her get out of her car to see if she could help a group of people who are homeless living in tents.

Sports

Mya Strong fundraiser hosts softball tournament for second-consecutive year

Updated: 3 hours ago
Over 25 youth softball teams held a tournament at Prospect Meadows this weekend but it was so much more than your average tournament.

National

Boy, 3, finds loaded gun, shoots self in head at Oregon home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KATU Staff
There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting, but so far, no charges have been filed.

Latest News

National

Ore. boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self in head

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting, but so far, no charges have been filed.

News

Cedar Rapids woman helps people who are homeless for personal reasons

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cedar Rapids woman helps people who are homeless for personal reasons.

News

Girl fighting brain cancer using softball tournament as a way to raise money for other fighters

Updated: 4 hours ago
Girl fighting brain cancer using softball tournament as a way to raise money for other fighters.

Iowa

Ernst talks pandemic relief, bipartisanship, Supreme Court, and more in one-on-one with TV9

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Ernst, a native of Red Oak, Iowa, vying for her second term in the U.S. Senate, will face Democrat Theresa Greenfield on the ballot.

News

Mobile home community starts neighborhood association over property management concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago
People living in Marion Village, a mobile home community started a neighborhood association after not feeling heard by their out-of-state property management company. The group claims their concerns are not being met and rules are changing that don't match previous agreements.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.